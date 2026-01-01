Co-host offers latest update on Victor Davis Hanson’s ‘quite major surgery,’ calls for continued prayers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" co-host Jack Fowler provided a vague health update on the show’s namesake on Thursday, calling for prayers suggesting it is too soon to determine if Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson’s "major operation" was successful.

Last week, Hanson, 72, a famed author, scholar and conservative commentator announced he would have a significant procedure following an alarming biopsy.

"We’ve got a major problem, and I’m going to have a major effort to solve it, and that’s all I can do," Hanson told listeners. Fowler took to social media to respond to fans who have inquired about Tuesday’s operation.

"I've received a flood of heartfelt inquiries about @VDHanson, and respond on my own accord, being clear that I'm not relaying official news about Victor, as I've not been deputized to say anything or to offer an update," Fowler wrote.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON TO UNDERGO ‘MAJOR OPERATION’ AFTER 9-MONTH HEALTH ODYSSEY REVEALS ‘MAJOR PROBLEM’

"However, I will say that what Victor endured this past Tuesday was indeed quite major surgery, and with that comes serious post-op procedures, tests, etc. That is ongoing," Fowler continued. "Whether or not the surgery has proven successful (which is the objective of the avalanche of prayers that have already come Victor's way -- of which he is very aware and deeply moved) is still to be determined, and such news Victor will share at his discretion. That said, if you are amenable to continued prayers for Victor as he recovers, then please do offer them. God bless and Happy New Year."

Last week, Hanson said he didn’t want to discuss his "own problems," but admitted people have been calling him suggesting he doesn’t "look well" or sounds hoarse.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: TRUMP AND MUSK NEED TO RECONCILE FOR THE SAKE OF AMERICA’S FUTURE

"It’s been a 9-month odyssey, the problem I had was very hard to diagnose, so it’s no one’s fault. It’s been diagnosed through biopsy and everything else and I’ll be fine. At least, I’ll do my best for everybody because I think I have an obligation to all of our readers and listeners that I get wonderful letters from," Hanson said.

He said he went to "the best medical center that I know, Stanford Med," and declared it would "work out one way or the other."

Many responded to Fowler's post:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Hanson has penned countless articles and books, including The New York Times bestseller "The Case for Trump." Hanson has also penned opinion pieces for Fox News Digital, including "When liberals play confederates. Portland's revolt against America," "Trump and Musk need to reconcile for the sake of America’s future" and "Key questions about the Signal psychodrama."

Fowler will host "Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" until the show’s namesake is healthy enough to return.