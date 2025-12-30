Victor Davis Hanson to undergo ‘major operation’ after 9-month health odyssey reveals ‘major problem’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson will undergo a "major operation" on Tuesday.

Hanson, 72, a famed author, scholar and conservative commentator, frequently appears on Fox News Channel. He shared the news of his procedure last week on his podcast "Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words."

"I’m having a major operation, and I’ve got a major problem, and I’m going to have a major effort to solve it, and that’s all I can do," Hanson told listeners.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: WHEN LIBERALS PLAY CONFEDERATES. PORTLAND'S REVOLT AGAINST AMERICA

"I finally ended up going to the best medical center that I know, Stanford Med, and the people there are wonderful," he added. "It’ll work out one way or the other."

Hanson said he didn’t want to discuss his "own problems," but people have been calling him suggesting he doesn’t "look well" or sounds hoarse.

"It’s been a nine-month odyssey, the problem I had was very hard to diagnose, so it’s no one’s fault. It’s been diagnosed through biopsy and everything else and I’ll be fine. At least, I’ll do my best for everybody because I think I have an obligation to all of our readers and listeners that I get wonderful letters from," Hanson said.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: TRUMP AND MUSK NEED TO RECONCILE FOR THE SAKE OF AMERICA’S FUTURE

Many took to social media to offer support:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Hanson has penned countless articles and books, including The New York Times bestseller "The Case for Trump." Hanson has also penned opinion pieces for Fox News Digital, including "When liberals play confederates. Portland's revolt against America," "Trump and Musk need to reconcile for the sake of America’s future" and "Key questions about the Signal psychodrama."

Cohost Jack Fowler will host "Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" until the show’s namesake is healthy enough to return.