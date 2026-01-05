Victor Davis Hanson recovering after procedure to remove cancerous tumor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson announced over the weekend that he is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

In December, Hanson, 72, a famed author, scholar and conservative commentator, announced he would have a significant procedure following an alarming biopsy. He called it a "major problem," but declined to provide specific details. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice took to X on Saturday to offer an update from her longtime friend and colleague.

"I wanted to share a brief health update. I recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and am now recovering. I’m doing well and hopeful as I move forward," Hanson said.

"Thank you for the many messages of support and prayers—they truly mean more than I can say," he continued. "As I focus on recovery, I may not be able to respond to everyone, but please know how grateful I am."

The operation occurred last Tuesday, and co-host Jack Fowler will host "Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" until the show’s namesake is healthy enough to return.

Many responded to Rice’s post with prayers and support:

Hanson previously said he didn’t want to discuss his "own problems" ahead of the operation but acknowledged that people had been calling to say he didn’t "look well" or sounded hoarse.

"It’s been a nine-month odyssey, the problem I had was very hard to diagnose, so it’s no one’s fault. It’s been diagnosed through biopsy and everything else and I’ll be fine. At least, I’ll do my best for everybody because I think I have an obligation to all of our readers and listeners that I get wonderful letters from," Hanson said.

Hanson has written numerous articles and books, including The New York Times bestseller "The Case for Trump." Hanson has also penned several opinion pieces for Fox News Digital.