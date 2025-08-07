Former DOGE adviser Katie Miller launches new podcast aimed at busy moms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, and formerly an adviser to Elon Musk's DOGE, announced on Thursday that she was launching a new podcast called "The Katie Miller Podcast."

Miller wrote in her announcement on X that there wasn't a podcast for women like herself.

"Because for years, I've seen that there isn't a place for conservative women to gather online. There isn't a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids, four, three, and almost two, and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out," she said in the video. "I wanted to create that space."

Miller said she hoped to have conversations with people across the political spectrum.

"I wanted to create that space where we have real honest conversations with people across the political spectrum and across the world to get lifestyle information, news, laugh with our friends, gossip about what's going on in the world from our perspective, from that of a mom with three kids who's trying to make every day be the best we can, from bedtime to bath time to breakfast in the morning to getting out the door for work and everything in between," she said.

Miller previously worked for former Vice President Mike Pence and most recently worked as an adviser and spokesperson for DOGE. Miller left the Trump administration alongside Musk to work in the private sector, Axios reported.

"I hope Elon is a listener to the podcast and I hope to have him as a guest one day," she told Axios.

Miller's first guests on the podcast include Vice President JD Vance, boxing legend Mike Tyson and ex-ESPN host Sage Steele, she told Axios.

The former DOGE adviser also told Axios that her husband was "incredibly supportive" of her new venture.

The show will release new episodes on Mondays.

"We're going to do this once a week on Mondays to talk about lifestyle, what's going on, real honest conversations, none of the bulls---. With people from across the spectrum, whether that be politicians, business leaders, celebrities, musicians, artists, scientists, you name it, we're going to have it," she said in her video announcement.

"Because this is life about women for women with men, too, talking about what matters to women. And that isn't just what everyone considers a woman's issue. Because what's a woman's issue? I have yet to find out," she added.