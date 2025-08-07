Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Former DOGE adviser Katie Miller launches new podcast aimed at busy moms

Katie Miller is married to Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife and former DOGE adviser, launches new podcast Video

Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife and former DOGE adviser, launches new podcast

Former DOGE adviser Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife, announced on Thursday she was launching a podcast, citing a need for conservative women to have a space to gather.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, and formerly an adviser to Elon Musk's DOGE, announced on Thursday that she was launching a new podcast called "The Katie Miller Podcast."

Miller wrote in her announcement on X that there wasn't a podcast for women like herself. 

"Because for years, I've seen that there isn't a place for conservative women to gather online. There isn't a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids, four, three, and almost two, and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out," she said in the video. "I wanted to create that space."

Miller said she hoped to have conversations with people across the political spectrum. 

WHITE HOUSE DISCLOSES WHO WILL LEAD DOGE EFFORTS AFTER MUSK'S DEPARTURE

Stephen Miller and Katie Miller

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, an aide for DOGE, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I wanted to create that space where we have real honest conversations with people across the political spectrum and across the world to get lifestyle information, news, laugh with our friends, gossip about what's going on in the world from our perspective, from that of a mom with three kids who's trying to make every day be the best we can, from bedtime to bath time to breakfast in the morning to getting out the door for work and everything in between," she said.

Miller previously worked for former Vice President Mike Pence and most recently worked as an adviser and spokesperson for DOGE. Miller left the Trump administration alongside Musk to work in the private sector, Axios reported.

"I hope Elon is a listener to the podcast and I hope to have him as a guest one day," she told Axios.

Miller's first guests on the podcast include Vice President JD Vance, boxing legend Mike Tyson and ex-ESPN host Sage Steele, she told Axios.

MICHELLE OBAMA'S PODCAST PUTS HER IN LIMELIGHT IN NEW TRUMP ERA, BUT SHE'S NOT COMING TO DEMOCRATS' RESCUE

Stephen Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on April 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.  ( (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

The former DOGE adviser also told Axios that her husband was "incredibly supportive" of her new venture.

The show will release new episodes on Mondays.

"We're going to do this once a week on Mondays to talk about lifestyle, what's going on, real honest conversations, none of the bulls---. With people from across the spectrum, whether that be politicians, business leaders, celebrities, musicians, artists, scientists, you name it, we're going to have it," she said in her video announcement. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Katie Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because this is life about women for women with men, too, talking about what matters to women. And that isn't just what everyone considers a woman's issue. Because what's a woman's issue? I have yet to find out," she added.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.