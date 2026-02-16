Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump says 'this is a Democrat shutdown' as he touts low inflation, falling murder rate

President Donald Trump says Republicans have 'nothing to do' with partial shutdown

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Democrats blast voter ID, Sen. Mike Lee defends 'Save America Act' Video

Democrats blast voter ID, Sen. Mike Lee defends 'Save America Act'

As Democrats label voter ID 'racist' and 'misogynistic,’ Sen. Mike Lee defends the 'Save America Act’ and counters claims of voter suppression on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Democrats for the partial government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats have yet to reach a deal on Department of Homeland Security funding, while he also touted what he deemed as wins for his administration on issues such as the economy and crime.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump boasted of "great financial numbers" such as low inflation and falling fuel prices.

"Great financial numbers, you saw low inflation, very low inflation. Prices are down. Way down. Gasoline is less than $2 a gallon in many places, which nobody expected to see," Trump said, although the national average for gas is closer to $3 and state averages in areas with the cheapest fuel still remain above $2.

DHS SHUTDOWN LOOMS AS JOHNSON NAVIGATES GOP DIVIDE OVER STOPGAP SOLUTIONS

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media

President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying to Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"But I did this going by the initial expression of drill, baby, drill. Prices are coming down very strongly. And as goes gasoline and oil and gas, so goes the rest of other products that are high … We inherited a mess, and we've brought our country back," he continued.

When asked about the partial shutdown over DHS funding, Trump said it is a "Democrat shutdown" that has "nothing to do with Republicans," accusing Democrats of being upset with falling crime numbers, which he took credit for, even as data shows murder and other violent crime had been on the decline in major cities before his return to the White House.

"This is a Democrat shutdown. This has nothing to do with Republicans, and Democrats shut down. They're upset that the crime numbers are so good. They're very unhappy that there's a movement," he said.

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at roundtable event

Republicans and Democrats have yet to reach a deal on Department of Homeland Security funding to end the partial government shutdown. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Democrats have demanded stricter oversight and reforms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shootings last month of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"They don't want voter ID because they want to cheat in elections," the president added, referring to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed by the House that would impose stricter requirements in federal elections for voters to prove citizenship through photo ID and other documentation such as a passport or birth certificate, a measure Democrats have resisted including in long-term funding bills.

"They don't want Mail-In ballots. They want to end mail-in ballots, and one other thing that [Republicans] are insisting on is proof of citizenship. And the Democrats don't want to give proof of citizenship. They don't want to give voter ID," he added.

PARTIAL SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON AS DHS FUNDING TALKS STALL

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Trump said he is willing to meet with Democrats to discuss a plan to end the shutdown, but stressed that "we have to protect our law enforcement" and that immigration officers have "done a great job" in removing "criminals that were brought in."

The president also said he would still give his State of the Union speech scheduled for next week if there is still a shutdown.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue