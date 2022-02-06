NYC Mayor Eric Adams caught maskless days after doubling down on mask mandate for schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams went maskless indoors days even though a statewide indoor mask mandate is in effect and the mayor requires the city's school students to mask up.

"Earlier today the Belmont [Business Improvement District] welcomed @nycmayor, NYC Council Members, @nycsmallbiz and @thenycalliance to Arthur Avenue to speak with our restaurateurs about the outdoor dining program and issues the industry is facing," Bronx Little Italy posted on Instagram with photos of the mayor and others without wearing face masks.

The photos surfaced on Sunday, 13 days after Adams declared that he would impose a mask mandate on schools in the Big Apple despite a judge's ruling against Hochul's order.

On Monday, Jan. 24, a New York Supreme Court judge struck down the state's mask mandate as "unconstitutional." The next morning, Adams announced, "We're going to continue our mandates in schools." The state education department told The New York Post that masks were still required in schools because the Hochul administration had appealed the decision. An appeals court judge temporarily reinstated the mandate on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the New York City Department of Education website, "All students are required to wear masks while on school grounds, and students who were exposed must wear a well-fitting mask such as a KN95, KF94, or a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask on Days 6–10."

"During lunchtime, masks may be removed so students can eat comfortably at a safe distance from one another," the website explains. "Masks may also be removed during designated ‘mask breaks’, during which students will maintain physical distance from each other. Students who are not medically able to tolerate masks will be provided with alternative accommodations. Requests for exemptions or accommodations can be made to your school."

The Twitter account LibsofTikTok shared another photo of Adams inside without a mask on Sunday, as he stands next to Julio Gomez, an assistant principal in New York City schools.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.