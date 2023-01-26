Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok

A Utah substitute teacher discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel.

The Cedar City, Utah substitute teacher was featured on the @LibsofTikTok Twitter account Monday discussing her gender pronouns with students and displaying a water bottle with an anti-Bible sticker.

The video, posted by Libs of TikTok, whose goal is to expose far-left ideologues in America's classrooms with reposted content, has reached nearly three million Twitter impressions and one million views

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY SLAPS DOWN PROFESSOR'S 'PROGRESSIVE STACKING' SECTION OF SYLLABUS FOR 'NON WHITE FOLKS'

Speaking to Deseret News in an interview, the substitute teacher identified herself as 21-year-old Audrey Wells. In the TikTok, Wells describes her first day as a substitute teacher and said she is the "political unrest that Cedar City needs."

"There are many things I would like to talk about, but today I would like to talk about how I am the political unrest that Cedar City needs," Wells said.

She went on to say that she dyed her hair purple last night, have two visible tattoos, and wrote pronouns "She/ Any" on the board for her students to see.

ASTROPHYSICS 'STEEPED IN SYSTEMIC RACISM AND WHITE SUPREMACY,' SAYS COLORADO COLLEGE SCIENCE PROFESSOR

One of her 10th-grade students at Cedar High School asked what her pronouns meant. She said that they were "confused" and then told her students that they can’t "misgender" her.

Cedar High School is part of the Iron County School District, which presides over 1,208 students.

Wells told the outlet that she was "surprised" her video caught so much attention after her friends told her what happened. She also said that her comments were an attempt at "humor."

INTERSECTIONAL CLIMATE SCIENTIST GOES ON RANT AGAINST 'WHITE MEN,' COMPARES POLLUTION TO 'THE FART OF A DOG'

The Iron County School District does not have access to records of substitutes and jobs they completed last year, so they could not confirm that she worked there.

Furthermore, the school district spokesperson verified that Wells is not a current employee and that the school district "does not have a policy about sharing pronouns."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The issue of education has become a top concern among voters, resulting in organizations like the Oregon Moms Union forming. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have oftentimes become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials.

Parents across the country have protested controversial curricula like Critical Race Theory as well as certain books being in public libraries. This has reignited the debate on how much control parents have over their children's education.