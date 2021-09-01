Utah children create heartfelt neighborhood display honoring 13 fallen heroes

A Utah neighborhood dedicated a touching tribute to the 13 U.S. heroes killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport.

Jeremy Brown displayed 13 large American flags to honor and represent the fallen service members. The heartfelt display then inspired his neighbors, the Bailey family, to create drawings with each U.S. hero’s name for the community to honor each person individually.

"I was devastated, along with everybody else in America, to hear about the loss of life that occurred," Brown told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "I really just wanted to honor their memory and their sacrifice by putting some flags out so that the community can see those."

Eight-year-old Anistyn Bailey told host Steve Doocy the Utah children wanted to create a special dedication to the fallen U.S. heroes and she described how she felt when they hung up their drawings for the neighborhood to pay tribute.

"I felt…sad because the people lost their lives," she said. "[But] it does make me feel good that we will remember them."

Brown continued to explain that he wanted to be sure the 13 flags were visible to the community and displayed the tribute on the busy side of the neighborhood.

"We do get a lot of traffic by here all day long, and, you know, I think people have been appreciative of it. We get honks and we get people that drive by pretty slowly," he remarked. "I just wanted to make sure that we were getting the most visibility."

He added that the suicide bombing that occurred at Kabul airport was extremely personal to him because his father was a veteran.

"My dad is an Army vet and served in Vietnam…the flag, the country, everything else it represents is very personal to me," Brown concluded.

"Just really an immense amount of gratitude for our servicemen and women, and the sacrifices that they and their families make for us every day."