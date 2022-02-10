US trucker reveals why he would support a 'Freedom Convoy' in America: We are against government tyranny

Waukesha trucker Carl Tharp-Porter told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday he would support an American freedom convoy to fight for the "freedom of choice."

CARL THARP-PORTER: Of course, with America being a forefront of freedom, all right, we've always.. It's in my blood to fight for what's right. And I believe that having the freedom of choice, which our Canadian brethren is actually just trying to get and receive, I think that it's a no-brainer. You know, why not stand on the forefront with those guys? And show our solidarity with that country and say, hey we are against mandates; we are against force; we are against tyranny of government. We want the same thing that everybody else wakes up and deserves. That is the freedom of choice. So I've always been growing up to know that it's my body, my choice. What's going on now?

