Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US protests
Published

US trucker reveals why he would support a 'Freedom Convoy' in America: We are against government tyranny

Carl Tharp-Porter told Tucker Carlson America is the 'forefront of freedom'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Truckers are against tyranny of government: US trucker Video

Truckers are against tyranny of government: US trucker

Carl Tharp-Porter says the protest is about ‘freedom of choice’ on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Waukesha trucker Carl Tharp-Porter told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday he would support an American freedom convoy to fight for the "freedom of choice."   

OTTAWA FREEDOM CONVOY: NONPROFIT SETS UP FREE LEGAL HOTLINE TO ASSIST TRUCKERS

CARL THARP-PORTER: Of course, with America being a forefront of freedom, all right, we've always.. It's in my blood to fight for what's right. And I believe that having the freedom of choice, which our Canadian brethren is actually just trying to get and receive, I think that it's a no-brainer. You know, why not stand on the forefront with those guys? And show our solidarity with that country and say, hey we are against mandates; we are against force; we are against tyranny of government. We want the same thing that everybody else wakes up and deserves. That is the freedom of choice. So I've always been growing up to know that it's my body, my choice. What's going on now? 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

DHS warning against Canada-inspired convoy forming in western US Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.