Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Nonprofit sets up free legal hotline to assist truckers

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal nonpartisan charity, announced the creation of "a network of defense lawyers to assist any Canadian truckers peacefully protesting for freedom from coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates."

"Anyone who may be facing arrest, the confiscation of property or has criminal law related questions in relation to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protest can speak to a lawyer at no charge," the Centre wrote in a statement to Fox News.

The Canadian trucker convoy has made headlines for weeks as they protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital of Ottawa. Truckers have parked in populated areas of Ottawa and are honking their horns incessantly.

Following the example of the thousands of the Canadians , truckers in other countries have begun organizing their own versions of the "Freedom Convoy."

From Leeuwarden in the Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealand , to London to Canberra, Australia , truckers are hitting the road to send a clear message: stop the mandates.

Another group of truckers is planning a protest in the United States, driving to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Canadian truck driver David Henry joined " Fox & Friends " Wednesday to bring light to the issues truckers are facing that led to the massive Freedom Convoy that is now blocking access to a major bridge on the U.S.-Canada border.

Henry, however, said he believes in the truckers’ right to peacefully protest, but he doesn't support the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Canada, which carries a quarter of all trade between the two countries.

"There’s others of us that want to keep working and want to keep providing," he told host Ainsley Earhardt .

