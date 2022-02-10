Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Nonprofit sets up free legal hotline to assist truckers

Ottawa convoy protesters 'can speak to a lawyer at no charge,' nonprofit announces

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
United Freight Operations manager on possible trucker protest in US: This movement is more than it appears Video

United Freight Operations manager on possible trucker protest in US: This movement is more than it appears

United Freight Operations Manager Brian Ilsley on the Department of Homeland Security monitoring a possible trucker protest in the U.S.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal nonpartisan charity, announced the creation of "a network of defense lawyers to assist any Canadian truckers peacefully protesting for freedom from coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates." 

"Anyone who may be facing arrest, the confiscation of property or has criminal law related questions in relation to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protest can speak to a lawyer at no charge," the Centre wrote in a statement to Fox News. 

FREEDOM CONVOY ORGANIZER ‘DOWNRIGHT DISGUSTED' BY MEDIA COVERAGE, AMERICAN TRUCKER BLASTS ‘DISCONNECTED’ PRESS

The Canadian trucker convoy has made headlines for weeks as they protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital of Ottawa. Truckers have parked in populated areas of Ottawa and are honking their horns incessantly.

Man holds a sign that says, "We're not leaving" in Ottawa at the "Freedom Convoy."

Man holds a sign that says, "We're not leaving" in Ottawa at the "Freedom Convoy." (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Following the example of the thousands of the Canadians, truckers in other countries have begun organizing their own versions of the "Freedom Convoy." 

From Leeuwarden in the Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealand, to London to Canberra, Australia, truckers are hitting the road to send a clear message: stop the mandates.

Another group of truckers is planning a protest in the United States, driving to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canadian truck driver David Henry joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to bring light to the issues truckers are facing that led to the massive Freedom Convoy that is now blocking access to a major bridge on the U.S.-Canada border. 

Protestors stand on a trailer carrying logs as truckers and supporters take part in a convoy to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 29, 2022. (REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo)

Protestors stand on a trailer carrying logs as truckers and supporters take part in a convoy to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 29, 2022. (REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo)

Henry, however, said he believes in the truckers’ right to peacefully protest, but he doesn't support the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Canada, which carries a quarter of all trade between the two countries.

"There’s others of us that want to keep working and want to keep providing," he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil and Amy Nelson contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com