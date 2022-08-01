US can't provide any 'incentives' for China to invade Taiwan, Gen. Keane warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane warned on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the U.S. cannot project any weakness amid China's threats to invade Taiwan as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on her Asia tour.

GEN. JACK KEANE: What's lost in this is Russia. Russia committed itself to a military invasion of Ukraine after announcing to the world for years that Ukraine is a part of Russia. We've got President Xi here for 10 years saying that Taiwan is really a part of mainland China, and if they don't willingly submit to our governance we'll take Taiwan by force. We cannot provide any incentives to this man to think that we are weak, and we will not be going to come to the assistance of Taiwan. And that's the damage that was about to be done here. Certainly going forward with the visit will reassure our allies that we are still engaged with Taiwan. We're going to support them. What are they looking at? Because the implications are, well, are you going to support us? Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, given the aggression and malign behavior of China in the region.

