College offers course to study society's 'obsession with the death of white women'

Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah will offer a class titled "Dead White Women" in the spring semester, where students will watch shows and films "that demonstrates our (unhealthy) obsession with the death of white women" through "an interdisciplinary approach that includes theorists from film studies, cultural anthropology, feminist studies and critical race studies."

"With programing that holds salacious titles such as Stalked, Last Seen Alive, Surviving Evil, Southern Fried Homicide, House of Horrors: Kidnapped, Beauty Queen Murders, Dates from Hell and Swamp Murders the Investigative Discovery (ID) channel is the go to place to marvel at the frequency of violent deaths white women suffer at the hands of deranged murderers," the course catalog reads.

Students will ponder question such as, "What is so attractive about watching dead white women?," "What is it about white women's deaths that peeks our voyeuristic instincts?," "Do we as a culture find pleasure at the horrifying deaths of white women at the hands of abusive lovers and husbands?" and "What is so titillating about these TV series?"

The course will be offered by both the Film and Gender Studies departments and will be taught by Associate Theatre Professor Stephanie Stroud and Eileen Chanza Torres, the reported program chair of the English and gender studies departments at the college.

The class description clarified that it would be "erroneous to assume that the ID channel only sets out to tell the story of white women," but that most of the programming does surround the deaths of white women.

"It also needs to be noted that in between true crime stories about the murder of beauty queens, southern belles and the young white woman last seen walking home from school, the ID channel also includes series of white women as murderers," the description adds. "But what the programming does not include, unless it is at the hands of hysterical or evil white women, are the deaths of men."

Westminster College came under fire earlier this year for a class offered in the spring titled "Porn," which was also taught by Chanza Torres, where the class would "watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualization of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form."

The course catalog described pornography "as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football."

"Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation," the catalog read.

Westminster College did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.