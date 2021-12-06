Hannity: Hostile US adversaries are preparing to capitalize on Biden's 'cognitive decline'

U.S. adversaries are preparing to capitalize on President Biden's weakness as he continues to exhibit troubling signs of an "obvious and significant cognitive decline," Sean Hannity said Monday.

The "Hannity" host slammed Biden for his mishandling of the Afghanistan debacle in his opening monologue, calling it a testament to the administration's ability to protect U.S. interests across the globe.

"The world is watching, our enemies are all watching," Hannity said. "They see Joe Biden on the world stage. They see his weakness. They do not respect them, they do not fear him."

Biden's poor execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal and subsequent foreign policy moves have signaled to hostile actors that "the leader of the free world, the supposed leader, Joe Biden, is weak and in an obvious and significant cognitive decline," the primetime host said.

"Every hostile actor in the world is now preparing to take full advantage," he warned."They are looking to capitalize big time."

Hannity pointed to what he called "three very serious crises on the horizon," as Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, China rehearses strategy to overtake Taiwan, and Iran inches closer to obtaining nuclear weapons.

"Joe stupidly is easing sanctions, as if that’s gonna work," Hannity said. "It appears most days Joe Biden doesn’t even know what day of the week it is."

As the White House prepares to address the matters abroad, Hannity said he hopes the administration keeps one thing in mind:

"Appeasement and weakness never work. "