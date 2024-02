Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A British university hospital system has claimed that milk from transgender women is as good for babies as breast milk created by biological women.

According to The Telegraph, a leaked letter from the medical director of the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (USHT) said milk from trans-women, created via a combination of drugs, is "comparable to [milk] produced following the birth of a baby."

The "letter to campaigners" contained guidelines on how trans-women can breastfeed through "induced lactation," where individuals must take the hormone progestin to develop milk-production glands. The drug domperidone is then needed to induce lactation.

The USHT claimed that the drug is safe for trans-women but noted hospital workers should advise prescribed patients on possible complications and limitations.

ACLU SUES CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOR HALTING ADULT TRANSGENDER SURGERIES

Domperidone’s manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceutica, warns that the drug was not intended for use in breastfeeding as it can cause heart issues for newborns. Domperidone’s patient information sheet says the drug "should be used during breastfeeding only if your physician considers this clearly necessary."

Regardless, the USHT told The Telegraph, "We stand by the facts of the letter and the cited evidence supporting them."

The individual who discovered the letter, Lottie Moore of the Policy Exchange, said the trust’s assertion is "unbalanced and naïve" to believe that "secretions produced by a male on hormones can nourish an infant in a way a mother’s breast milk can."

UCLA MEDICAL SCHOOL STOPS 'ANTIRACIST' EXERCISE THAT SEGREGATED STUDENTS AFTER CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT

Sex Matters campaign group Director Maya Forstater concurred.

"For a chief executive and a medical director of an NHS trust to prioritize trans identities over what is best for mothers and their babies is deeply disturbing," she said.

The hospital trust, which runs several hospitals, including Royal Sussex County Hospital and Worthing Hospital, was the first in Britain to use the gender-inclusive term "chestfeeding" in perinatal services.

The terminology was included in what the hospital system described as the "first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people."

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.