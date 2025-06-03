University of Florida presidential pick rejected by state Board of Governors over past DEI support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Board of Governors rejected a candidate's bid to lead the University of Florida over his past statements and actions heading other major universities.

A spokesperson for the State University System of Florida confirmed with Fox News Digital that the board voted 10 to 6 against the confirmation of Dr. Santa Ono as president of the University of Florida.

The Board of Governors serves as the governing body for the state’s 12 public universities.

Ono, an immunologist, was the only finalist that the UF Board of Trustees considered. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Ono pledged to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in his opening statement before his unanimous confirmation vote last month.

"I support fully the decision to end DEI," Ono said, adding, "I’m here to ensure DEI never returns to the University of Florida. Science will lead, not ideology. I want to come to Florida, not to slow reform, but to accelerate it. Public universities exist to educate, not indoctrinate."

However, despite Ono's efforts to distance himself from DEI, the leading candidate for the position faced tough questioning from the Board over his past leadership. Ono was grilled about his views on antisemitism, past support of DEI programs, and the rampant anti-Israel demonstrations that occurred during his nearly three years as president of the University of Michigan.

Chris Rufo, the conservative reformer from the Manhattan Institute and trustee at the New College of Florida, was one of Ono's major critics.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., praised the Board of Governors' decision to block Ono's confirmation. Steube penned a letter calling for the Board to reject Ono’s bid in order for the officials to "find a suitable replacement who truly represents Florida values."

Another critic of Ono was Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., citing a "concerning record from his time at the University of Michigan, where he allowed an illegal, pro-terrorist encampment to take over the campus for nearly a month, putting Jewish students in danger and failing to uphold even the most basic standards of leadership."

The Board of Governor's decision came amid the push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to reshape education in the Sunshine State by combating woke ideology.