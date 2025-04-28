Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Elite schools organize group to oppose Trump administration as battle for higher education funding escalates

Harvard has sued the Trump administration for its attempts to freeze research funding at the university

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Lydia Moynihan: Harvard Has The Best Tax Treatment In The World Video

Lydia Moynihan: Harvard Has The Best Tax Treatment In The World

Lydia Moynihan joins Fox Across America to share her thoughts on a new report President Trump is planning to pull an additional $1 billion in federal funding from Harvard University due to its alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus. 

Following the Trump administration's targeted attacks on elite universities, including Harvard and Columbia, some university leaders and administrators have organized an informal group to oppose the federal government

"The informal group currently includes about 10 schools, including Ivies and leading private research universities, mostly in blue states," The Wall Street Journal revealed in a report published Sunday. "Strategy discussions gained momentum after the administration’s recent list of demands for sweeping cultural change at Harvard, viewed by many universities as an assault on independence."

The Trump administration has moved to freeze funding for Harvard and focus on other schools where antisemitic behavior and protests made national headlines, especially in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. 

SCHUMER, SCHIFF ACCUSE TRUMP OF EXPLOITING ANTISEMITISM TO PUNISH UNIVERSITIES

Columbia University protest

Following the Trump administration's targeted attacks on elite universities, including Harvard and Columbia, some university leaders and administrators have organized an informal group to oppose the federal government.  (FNTV)

American Council on Education leader Ted Mitchell spoke out in support of the informal group, which includes about 10 schools, per The Wall Street Journal. 

"I’m encouraged that they’re going on," Mitchell said. "This kind of exchange helps institutions understand the impacts of government actions across campuses and to identify critical non-negotiables that have no place in government regulation."

Another person told the Journal that the school leaders believe that they are the "ground zero" of resistance against the Trump administration.

DESPITE TRUMP'S ORDER, A SURPRISING NUMBER OF DEI PROGRAMS REMAIN 'ACTIVE' AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

President Trump signs executive order

The Trump administration has also targeted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs at colleges and universities across the country. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration has also targeted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs at colleges and universities across the country. However, the conservative nonprofit Defending Education has found that there are still 383 "currently active" DEI offices and programs, with 243 universities maintaining institution-wide DEI offices or programming.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

