Uncle of Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia: Do not use his name to push gun control

Mitch Renfro lost his nephew, Uziyah Garcia, in the Robb Elementary shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.

Renfro joined "Fox & Friends First" to call out those using the tragedy to push gun control.

"I don't want Uziyah's name to be used in any gun reform or any gun change, gun laws that need to be changed, nothing along the lines of that," he said.

House Democrats were quick to praise Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke for interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference Wednesday of last week, providing updates on a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with one member of Congress comparing him to a man who stood up to communist China.

During a press conference on the shooting at Robb Elementary School, O'Rourke derailed Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's discussion of the details of the shooting from the audience.

"The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing," O’Rourke said at one point, also adding that the shooting "was totally predictable."

Many Democrats, including President Biden, hours after the shooting urged restrictive firearm laws and blamed the GOP for contributing to mass shootings due to blocking gun control legislation under the Second Amendment.

Renfro said his family members are "responsible gun owners" and he believes enhanced school security is the better option.

"We need more resources in our schools when it comes to security. Let's arm our teachers, give them that right to protect the child at all costs."

Renfro went on to emphasize why he believes teachers should have the right to protect students with guns.

"Our children are our greatest asset. They're the next leaders of the world. We should protect them to the fullest," he said.

Renfro concluded the interview by mentioning that his family is going through a very difficult time as they mourn the loss of Uziyah, who he described as a "pretty funny kid" who loved cars and playing "Fortnite."

"My sister and the rest of the family is just devastated. I'm flying back and forth to the valley right now so I can comfort them. But they're having a very rough time."

