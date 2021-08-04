New York's major newspapers agree: Andrew Cuomo 'has to go'

New York's largest newspapers unanimously condemned Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after Attorney General Letitia James' report detailing multiple, corroborated sexual harassment charges against him.

Papers from the state's largest cities signaled it was time for Cuomo to leave the governor's mansion by either resigning or facing impeachment proceedings at the state legislature in Albany.

"You Should Resign, Governor Cuomo," read the headline from The New York Times editorial board.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, AG FINDS

The board wrote that when the allegations against Cuomo first came out, it called for a thorough investigation but questioned whether or not he could remain New York's leader because of their seriousness.

"The answer, which came on Tuesday in the form of a thorough and damning report by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, is a decisive no," it added. "Regardless of what may happen in a court of law, the governor has only one conscionable option left: He should resign."

The New York Post editorial headline read, "Andrew Cuomo has to go – right now."

"It’s time for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to do one honorable thing: step down. If he refuses, lawmakers should remove him. Pronto," it read. "New Yorkers need a governor they can look up to, someone they can trust as honorable, honest and decent. Cuomo has shown he’s not up to it. It’s long past time for him to go."

CUOMO BLASTED FOR SLIDESHOW PROVING HE TOUCHES ‘EVERYONE’ AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

The New York Daily News added to the pile-on, calling Cuomo's actions "indefensible" and accusing him of creating "a workplace rife with sexual harassment."

It claimed that Cuomo should resign, predicted he wouldn't and, citing its past disapproval of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, admitted it wasn't excited about the prospect of an impeachment trial.

The Gannett-run USA Today editorial board published front-page editorials calling for Cuomo's resignation in its 12 New York newspapers, such as The Poughkeepsie Journal, while the Albany Times-Union and Advance Media New York, or Syracuse.com, called on the state assembly to impeach Cuomo. The Buffalo News didn't outright call for either, although it argued Cuomo "cannot," and should not, survive the scandal in office.

The report released Tuesday alleges that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women between 2013 and 2020 and was based on claims from 11 individuals, nine of whom worked for Cuomo during those years, and nearly 200 interviews.

Cuomo released a pre-recorded denial of the allegations following James' press conference, in which he presented a slideshow that included pictures of him touching and kissing multiple people.

"I do it with everyone. Black and White, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street," he said.

