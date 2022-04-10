Ukrainian parliament member invites Biden to make ‘bold move’ to visit country like UK's Boris Johnson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik invited President Biden to make the "bold move" and walk the streets of Kyiv like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rudik told "Fox News Live" on Sunday that the move would "really be a sign of solidarity."

On Saturday, Johnson attended a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Johnson's office said the meeting was a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people." The meeting came a day after Johnson pledged another $130 million in high-grade military equipment to Ukraine.

Rudik called the move "uplifting" and "very motivational," adding that "everybody admires Johnson" for the visit "because it was probably scary."

"I know for sure that his security teams were advising him not to [visit] and he came in and did that," she continued. "This is what the world is expecting from the leaders, to do the bold moves, to show Putin that for every strength there will be a strength. To show Ukrainians that people are supporting our courage with their courage. To show that for every threat, there are people who have no fear."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding whether the president or anyone from the Biden administration would be willing to visit Ukraine as the war rages on for more than 45 days.

Meantime, Russia has pulled its troops from northern Ukraine, after failing to capture the nation's capital city.

Rudik stressed the need for more aid from the West, especially providing Ukraine with heavy weapons.

"On [the] 46th day of war, are still not getting the real things that will be able to help us fight [Russian President Vladimir] Putin back," she said. "We are getting truly lots of uplifting visits, thoughts, ideas, but what we really need from the world leaders is true leadership on uniting all those effort and saying, ‘Okay now we start doing the really needed things.’"

The U.S. and NATO pledged Thursday to increase support for Ukraine amid rising concerns that Russia is about to launch a large offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, but officials have remained mum on what type of weaponry they will send Kyiv.

As an organization, NATO refused to send troops or weapons to Ukraine or impose a no-fly zone over the country to prevent the trans-Atlantic alliance from being drawn into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia. However, individual NATO countries have provided some weapons to Ukraine, as well as equipment and medical supplies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declined to say which countries were stepping up supplies or what exactly they might send to Ukraine, but said, "rest assured, allies are providing a wide range of different weapons systems, both Soviet-era systems but also modern equipment."

The United States has provided more than $1.7 billion in aid since the invasion began in February and more than $2.4 billion since January 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the United States is "looking across the board right now not only at what we provided, and what we continue to provide, but whether there are additional systems that could make a difference."

"No matter how grateful we are for everything that we get, we do need more because this is so important, because this battle is so hard and because we are facing the tipping point of this war," Rudik said.

She stressed that Ukraine needs to be ready for that moment and that the country needs "world leaders to really step up."

