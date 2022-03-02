Ukrainian Parliament member chooses to stay and fight as 40 mile–long Russian convoy approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told "Hannity" on Tuesday that she will stay in her country and fight, despite the risks, until all Russian soldiers leave.

KIRA RUDIK: This is my home where I am right now with my family, at my city, in my country, and there is no Russian army that can throw me out of here and I will be protecting it 'til the end and I will be protecting it right until all Russian soldiers are out of Ukraine. So look, in seven days of war and I'm proud today, the seventh day when they didn't get anything and they will not get anything from us. They came here with war that we didn't want and we'll be protecting ourselves and what we love.

…

We have enough supplies right now, and we have enough resistance to be able to fight them back. Look, for the last seven days, it's been every single day questions if they're going to take us over and every single day, we were able to say no, and we were able to fight them back. As for the personal things and that I'm on Putin's list, yeah well, I do understand this. But as a Ukrainian woman, as a member of Parliament, as a political leader, I need to be where I am. I need to show an example of how to protect our country. And the funny part is, well, I'm on Putin's kill list, but I'm also on the Ukrainian top 10 bachelorette lists. So this, like, evens it out.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: