Zelenskyy condemns gruesome devastation near Kyiv, pleads for support at Grammys: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian singer Siuzanna Iglidan & John Legend perform 'Free' at the Grammys

Siuzanna Iglidan, a Ukrainian musician and opera singer, performed at the Grammys alongside award-winning American artist John Legend.

The duo, who sang "Free," were joined by Ukrainians singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

The performance followed a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he encouraged people to sing and play music to "fill the silence" caused by his country's war with Russia.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

"Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” the Ukrainian president added.

Ahead of her performance, Iglidan said she was "honored" to represent her country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.