Zelenskyy condemns gruesome devastation near Kyiv, pleads for support at Grammys: LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy started the 40th day of Russia's invasion of his country with a powerful speech condemning the gruesome devastation near Kyiv and a speech directly to the Grammys.
Siuzanna Iglidan, a Ukrainian musician and opera singer, performed at the Grammys alongside award-winning American artist John Legend.
The duo, who sang "Free," were joined by Ukrainians singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.
The performance followed a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he encouraged people to sing and play music to "fill the silence" caused by his country's war with Russia.
“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”
"Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” the Ukrainian president added.
Ahead of her performance, Iglidan said she was "honored" to represent her country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in a pre-taped speech that emphasized the suffering on his country.
"The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” said Zelenskyy. “Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."
“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos," he continued. "They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence."
As Russian forces withdrew from the area around Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, they left horrific scenes in their wake. Bodies wrapped in black tarp lay in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv. In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.
Zelenskyy addressed these scenes in his address in the wee hours of Monday morning.
"Presidents do not usually record addresses like this. But today I have to say just that," the president said. "After what was revealed in Bucha and our other cities the occupiers were expelled from. Hundreds of people were killed. Tortured, executed civilians. Corpses on the streets. Mined area. Even the bodies of the dead were mined!"
"The pervasive consequences of looting," he added. "Concentrated evil has come to our land. Murderers. Torturers. Rapists. Looters. Who call themselves the army. And who deserve only death after what they did."
"I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel. What did they do? Why were they killed? What did the man who was riding his bicycle down the street do? Why were ordinary civilians in an ordinary peaceful city tortured to death? Why were women strangled after their earrings were ripped out of their ears? How could women be raped and killed in front of children? How could their corpses be desecrated even after death? Why did they crush the bodies of people with tanks? What did the Ukrainian city of Bucha do to your Russia? How did all this become possible?"
"Russian mothers! Even if you raised looters, how did they also become butchers? You couldn't be unaware of what's inside your children. You couldn't overlook that they are deprived of everything human. No soul. No heart. They killed deliberately and with pleasure," the president said.
