Ukraine resident says 'crazy high' gas prices, fuel rationing hampering evacuations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukraine resident who has been helping evacuate victims of the Russia-Ukraine war said on Wednesday that high gas prices are making evacuations even more difficult.

Hatzalah Ukraine CEO Shlomo Rosilio told "Fox & Friends" that fuel costs are around $3 a liter, costing him roughly $2,000 to fill the tank of one of his buses.

"It is crazy high. It’s getting also very hard to find fuel because a lot of gas stations don’t let you fill up more than 10 liters which is basically nothing," he said, adding he's run into problems getting medical supplies from Moldova.

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY ADDRESSES CONGRESS, INVOKES 9/11, PEARL HARBOR, MLK AS HE PLEADS FOR PIVOTAL AID

Hatzalah Ukraine is a coalition of humanitarian, non-governmental, and medical organizations from Ukraine, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel. According to the website, Hatzalah Ukraine provides humanitarian and medical aid to all victims of war regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

Rosilio has appeared on Fox News Channel in recent weeks as helped people flee the country.

"Those buses we bought because of Fox News, thank you very much," he told host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Rosilio said he was also able to purchase ambulances, which help the evacuation of people with health issues.

"We managed to do a lot with this," he said.

Hatzalah Ukraine was able to help an Israeli boy with autism who was left stranded after the child's grandmother died.

"We managed to get him out, thank God and he is safe and sound in Israel. That’s one of the many stories that we have dealt with in the past couple of weeks now."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The interview came right before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to Congress Wednesday, pleaded with the United States to "do more" by implementing a no-fly zone, providing additional aircraft and air defense systems, and creating a new security alliance.

Zelenskyy, speaking to U.S. lawmakers from Kyiv, where he has chosen to remain even as Russian forces move on the city, thanked President Biden for his "personal involvement" and "sincere commitment to the defense of Ukraine," and the United States for the aid it has provided.

"However, now it is true in the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more," Zelenskyy said.