Ukraine MP: 'World War III has already started,' Russian invasion is an attack on the free world

Russia's invasion of Ukraine represents the beginning of World War III, an attack on the free world, a Ukrainian member of parliament told Fox News on Thursday night.

Alexey Goncharenko claimed he implored the U.S. to provide his country with weapons. He also said Ukrainians would give Russian President Vladimir Putin "hell" if he invades Kyiv.

On Fox & Friends First, Fox News' Trace Gallagher noted that the U.S. is hesitant to put American troops in Ukraine because it might lead to World War III, to which Goncharenko replied that World War III had already started.

"The World War III already started. If somebody doesn't see it, it's their problem," the lawmaker said. "It's war, not against Ukraine, but against the whole free world."

Goncharenko said he does not ask the U.S. to send troops, but weapons.

"We are not asking for boots on the ground, but give us possibilities," the lawmaker said. He specifically asked for Patriot missiles and a no-fly-zone on the border with Poland, a "humanitarian air corridor" to help evacuate children from fighting areas. He also asked the U.S. to impose a "ban on Russian oil and gas."

Goncharenko said that "morale is very high" in Ukraine. He is a member of the civilian militia of Kyiv, the capital city, and he promised that if Putin invades the city, "We will meet him there and there will be a hell for them, I assure you."

The lawmaker predicted ultimate victory for Ukraine, but he warned of "a massacre" if Russia takes major cities.

"Certainly, there will be guerilla fighting and we will never accept" Russian rule. "We want peace, we want peace as soon as possible, but we are not going to surrender."

"Putin is speaking about peace talks on the one hand, and another hand he is throwing missiles and bombs to our kindergartens," the lawmaker added. "It looks like all these peace talks from Putin for the moment are just tricks."