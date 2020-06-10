UFC legend Randy Couture opens about near-fatal heart attack

UFC legend Randy Couture said he looks back on his near-fatal attack heart last year as he does all of the challenges he has faced in life — as an opportunity to improve.

"It just, it didn't fit who I saw in the morning every day," said Couture on a new episode of the Fox Nation series, "Fox Nation Outdoors." "I don't fit any of [those] criteria for heart attacks."

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION

In October, Couture began experiencing chest pains after training at a Los Angeles gym. Luckily, he was just blocks away from a hospital and he walked himself to the emergency room.

"I've been that guy that won every sprint, that was the example coaches pointed out for work ethic and the ability to outwork my opponents. And now I've had a heart attack," the retired competitive mixed martial artist and U.S. Army veteran recalled.

Doctors would later tell him that he would have died if he had arrived 30 or 40 minutes later.

"Everything that happens to you makes you stronger," said Couture in the Fox Nation show. "You have to find the perspective and the frame around those situations to get through them."

Joining Couture on the show was fellow veteran and Fox Nation host retired Staff Sgt. Johnny "Joey" Jones, who also knows all too well how a threat to one's life can change their perspective.

"On August 6th, 2010, my life changed forever when an IED blast in Afghanistan took both of my legs and damaged my arms, wrists and hands," said Jones. "Thanks to a lot of hard work and a little humor, I'm still able to live a full life."

"Today I walk where I can and even a few places I probably shouldn't," he said in this new Fox Nation series, during which the lifelong hunting and fishing enthusiast travels around the country to celebrate the outdoors lifestyle and connect with Americans who share his passion.

JOHNNY 'JOEY' JONES GOES HUNTING AND FISHING WITH MARINE CORPS LEGEND

Couture and Jones are longtime friends who have hunted together in the past, but this trip to the North Platte River in northwest Nebraska would be their first waterfowl hunt together.

Jones wanted to harvest his first Drake Mallard, the quintessential trophy for hunters of North American waterfowl.

To watch all of this episode of more of "Fox Nation Outdoors," including Jones' trip to Ted Nugent's Texas ranch and Brays Island, S.C., to hunt with a Marine Corps legend, go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION