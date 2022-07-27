Tyrus: We have great individuals, no matter what shade they are

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed on "Gutfeld!" how Lil Wayne paid tribute to the white cop that saved his life as a child after the rapper attempted suicide as a child.

TYRUS: Yeah. And we need to do more stories like this. And if you listen to, I would challenge anyone should listen to his the entire interview. Lil Wayne talks about it because he also talks about how there was people around him basically walking over and why he was bleeding out, not doing anything for him. And this white cop came and not only saved him, gave him the will, would not let him quit. So he just didn't apply a tourniquet. He talked and he stayed with him. He held his hand. He made him not afraid. And that's what America is about. That's what we're about. We're not a group. We don't belong to one thing. We have great individuals. It doesn't matter what shade they are. A good person's a good person. I don't care if you're purple, orange, yellow, whatever. If you're good to me, you're welcome in my home. And I think that's we just never hear about it. But that's, of course, being true. You might lose a couple of the fake fans, but they were never your fans anyways.

