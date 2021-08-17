Lil Wayne offered to financially provide for ex-police officer who saved his life at age 12, former cop says

A former police officer, who rapper Lil Wayne has credited with saving his life after a suicide attempt at age 12, said Wayne offered to provide financial assistance for him should he ever need it – all he has to do is just ask.

Robert Hoobler, whom the now-38-year-old "Lollipop" emcee calls his "Uncle Bob," told TMZ that he hasn’t taken Wayne up on the offer yet, but has been in communication with his team about potentially joining the artist's team in an administrative capacity.

Hoobler said the two ran into each other in New Orleans in 2019 when Wayne was making a radio appearance.

The five-time Grammy winner rapped about Hoobler on his record, "London Roads," and recently opened up about his past mental health struggles during an interview with Emmanuel Acho for his "Uncomfortable Conversations" series.

"When you have no one to vent to, no one to get this out to, you can’t bring it to your friends at school because you’re still trying to be cool to them," he explained of dealing with mental health issues as early as 10 years old. "You’re not trying to let them know, ‘I got something going on at home.’"

Wayne recalled phoning the police before he tried to take his own life at age 12 because he was afraid his mother would object to him wanting to become a rapper.

Wayne has also previously worked as a suicide prevention aide during his eight-month stint in New York 's Rikers Island where he served a sentence for firearm possession in 2010.

A rep for Wayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).