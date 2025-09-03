Two more LA city council Democrats oppose new Home Depot over Trump ICE raids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The feud between Home Depot and the Los Angeles City Council escalated after two more councilmembers criticized the company following Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at several stores.

The dispute began when Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, D-Los Angeles, told Home Depot to "take your orange apron and go home," accusing the hardware chain of being complicit in ICE operations tied to the Trump administration at store locations in the city. Jurado also said she would oppose the opening of a new Home Depot in her district over the company’s perceived silence on the raids.

"When your name becomes associated with terror, and you refuse to speak, you become complicit. Home Depot has chosen power and profit over the working people who sustain it," Jurado wrote in an Instagram post last week.

Home Depot plans to open a new superstore in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood, according to documents filed with the city planning department. The project would demolish a closed Macy’s at Eagle Rock Plaza to make way for the store.

Two additional councilmembers joined the criticism — one said the chain hasn’t been a "good neighbor," while another accused it of failing to stand up for immigrant laborers.

"We've seen multiple violent raids against innocent workers, including a U.S citizen, at the Home Depot in our district. Home Depot relies on immigrant labor, but hasn't done a thing to defend families being torn apart by Trump and his cronies. We stand behind Councilmember Jurado 100%," Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, D, told Fox News Digital.

"Councilmember Nazarian supports Councilmember Jurado's judgment of what is best for her own district. In the present case, he does not believe Home Depot has been a good neighbor to the people of Los Angeles," a representative for Councilmember Adrian Nazarian, D, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Video obtained by the Los Angeles Times reportedly shows a raid at a Home Depot in Westlake, California, last week. The footage shows a black van pull up to street vendors across from the store. Federal agents carrying rifles and dressed in tactical gear exit the van as vendors attempt to flee. The agents pursue them and appear to deploy tear gas. At least 15 people were arrested, the Times reported.

The same Westlake Home Depot was also the site of "Operation Trojan Horse," in which federal agents emerged from a Penske truck and arrested more than a dozen suspected illegal immigrants on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The raid came just days after a federal appeals court upheld a temporary restraining order limiting broad immigration enforcement in Los Angeles and other parts of California.

Home Depot did not immediately respond to a new request for comment. The company previously told Fox News Digital it is not notified of ICE activities.

"We aren’t notified that ICE activities are going to happen, and we’re not requesting them. In many cases, we don't know that arrests have taken place until after they're over. We’re required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate," a Home Depot representative said.