Two days after midterms, slow Arizona vote count exasperates Twitter: ‘School children can count faster’

Conservative Twitter users slammed Arizona election officials for not having finished the state’s vote count.

Nearly two days after polls closed in Arizona’s midterm elections, there are still many votes left uncounted. As such, the state’s two major races – the gubernatorial contest between Republican Kari Lake and her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs; and the Senate race between GOP nominee Blake Masters and Democrat Mark Kelly – have yet to be decided.

A local Fox affiliate attributed much of the delay to the "sheer size" of Maricopa County, Arizona, the county where most of the outstanding votes exist. In addition, the station reported how late-arriving mail-in ballots as well as verification of those ballots have contributed to the slow vote counting process.

However, critics on Twitter insisted that Arizona election officials had no excuse for continuing to count this late, especially when massive states like Florida declared its election results only hours after the last polls closed.

Conservative columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Florida has the third largest population in America and had its votes counted in hours. Arizona is 14th... and still has only 70% counted... why?"

He also tweeted, "Florida not only had millions more ballots to count than Arizona... but the state was also prepping for a hurricane at the same time AND got the counting done in hours. What's Arizona's excuse?"

Republican Arizona Attorney General-elect Abe Hamadeh blasted the Arizona counting debacle, writing, "Arizona DESERVES results on Election Day. This is an embarrassment. Maricopa County needs accountability."

Conservative commentator John Cardillo wrote, "Arizona right now is why people have no trust in election integrity and even less trust in institutions."

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway joked, "Little known fact about Arizona is that only a few dozen people in the whole state know how to count. Thus the extraordinary and absurd delays."

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel tweeted, "How does Arizona still only have 70% of their votes counted? Third world countries run better elections."

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles quipped, "So are we going to get the Arizona results before the 2026 midterms or nah?"

Conservative Twitter user and RedState writer Bonchie tweeted out an official statement from Maricopa County vote counters apologizing for the delay in results, and commented, "Every single election there, this happens."

Podcast host Wayne Dupree wrote "The Arizona and Nevada ‘counting votes system’ sucks to the ‘highest of sucktivity.’"