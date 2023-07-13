Twitter users guess which 'job' Biden and Harris are 'ready to finish:' 'Economic collapse?'

A campaign message from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris drew concerned responses from social media users Thursday.

The tweet from Biden’s non-presidential account showed an image of the president with Harris smiling as they clasped their hands together.

"@KamalaHarris and I are ready to finish the job," the tweet read.

The Biden-Harris campaign has made "finish the job" a key part of its re-election messaging.

The photo, along with the ambiguous assertion that they will "finish the job," elicited many sarcastic and worried responses.

BIDEN ANNOYED AT KAMALA HARRIS FOR NOT ‘RISING TO THE OCCASION,’ VP SCARED OF ‘MESSING UP’: REPORT

Several guessed at what job the pair is working on.

"Finish off America's savings accounts?" former Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi replied.

The Arizona Libertarian Party’s official account tweeted, "Which job is that exactly? World War III? Economic collapse? Prosecuting victimless crimes? Consolidating the tricameral government into the executive branch? Dividing the American citizen against their neighbor? Providing a different standard of justice for hunter than the rest of us?"

Podcast host Dr. Mark Young commented, "Of turning America into a Marxist country."

Others imply responded with dread.

"Heaven help us…" Libertas Institute president Connor Boyack wrote.

Conservative author Doug Powers joked, "Yeah, that’s what we’re afraid of."

"That’s the problem," Iowa State Rep. Austin Harris agreed.

Although Biden and Harris were seen happily together in the photo, some reports and comments from Democratic insiders have suggested tension between the two political figures.

In March, a report from Reuters suggested that Biden was reportedly frustrated at Vice President Kamala Harris for not "rising to the occasion" as his second-in-command.

"I don't think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate," a former White House official said, adding a "fear of messing up" had caused Harris to be late in joining important political fights, like the ongoing border crisis.

In December, Politico previewed the book "The Fight of His Life," by Chris Whipple that explored the first few years of the Biden presidency. Whipple wrote at one point that "word got back to [Biden] that second gentleman DOUGLAS EMHOFF had been complaining about Harris’ policy portfolio — which her allies felt was hurting her politically" and that Biden "was annoyed."

KAMALA HARRIS RECEIVES WORST VICE PRESIDENTIAL RATING IN NBC NEWS POLL’S HISTORY

According to a poll from Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago, Biden’s overall approval rating is 40%, a slight increase from the 36% approval rate earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In contrast, an NBC News poll in June found that only 32% of registered voters approved of Harris with 49% holding a negative view of her. NBC News noted at the time that the net-negative rating was "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.