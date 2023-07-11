Kellyanne Conway: Mainstream media 'worried to death' about Biden losing to Trump

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior adviser to President Trump, argued Tuesday that President Biden's poor treatment of reporters could ultimately be his downfall. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Conway explained that mainstream media outlets are "hedging their bets" after picking up on Biden's unseemly attributes, like yelling at aides and questions about the treatment of his seventh grandchild in Arkansas.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: I think the fissures are starting to show. The cracks are starting to show for this reason. It's because the Biden administration, the Biden White House is not that generous to the mainstream media. They don't give them stories. They don't give them the truth from the podium. You've got a press secretary, and you've got members of the cabinet. You've got the president himself like an old, angry cuss, yelling at members of the media when he's not sniffing people's hair, when he's not being offensive, when he's not ruining the nation's economy, when he's not covering up for his son and his family. He's not a nice guy and that's what's starting to be surfaced in these stories. Now, I think the media also seeing their own polling, including the Fox News polling, that about a third of Democrats right now are committed elsewhere and are sniffing around, are looking around beyond Joe Biden. So the media are hedging their bets in that they feel maybe Biden won't make it, and they want to at least keep the proposition open that there would be somebody else.

Last point. They are worried, of course, sick to death because they don't know how to stop him, that Donald Trump could actually be president again. And so there's a little sliver of the media who's thinking, 'I don't want to be on the bad side of that. I was on the bad side of that for so long. I've been on the bad side of that, been on the wrong side of that, because I still can't figure out Trump. I still can't figure out the 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump.' So they don't want to be on the bad side of that either in case he's president again.

Americans are deeply skeptical of President Biden's ability to handle the economy going into his 2024 re-election campaign, according to a new poll.

The poll from the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago found that Biden has just 33% approval when it comes to economic issues, and Americans are similarly skeptical of his ability to handle guns and immigration, at just 31% for both issues.

Meanwhile, Biden's overall approval rating is sitting at 40%, according to the poll, which was released Monday. The figure marks a rise compared to earlier this year, when Biden faced numbers as low as 36%

