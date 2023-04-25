Biden torched for 'finish the job' re-election campaign slogan: 'Sounds like a threat'

Public figures across Twitter mocked President Biden after he announced on the platform Tuesday that he and Vice President Harris will seek re-election in 2024 to "finish the job."

Biden’s personal account tweeted the video announcement which featured imagery from January 6 and various protests. Alongside the video he wrote, "Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours." He added, "That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job."

Many of Biden’s critics on Twitter shared the post to skewer his rhetoric rather than endorse his bid.

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE 'MAJOR' FACTOR: POLL

"70% of Americans agree — our country is going in the wrong direction," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team tweeted. "We don’t want Biden to finish the job."

"Finish the job?" Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked. "Based on Biden's record, this sounds like a threat."

"The job @joebiden is trying to finish is the destruction of the United States of America," actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

Jason Robertson, co-host of The Wayne Dupree Show, wrote, "After seeing the damage Joe Biden has done to America in the last two years, I am terrified to learn what 'finishing the job' looks like."

Other accounts called out other aspects of Biden’s rhetoric.

"My favorite part of this video is how it starts out with ‘personal freedoms are fundamental to Americans,’" reporter Savanah Hernandez tweeted. "Coming from the same guy who calls to take our guns every week…and then immediately goes into calling political opposition ‘MAGA extremists.’"

Country music star and entrepreneur John Rich called Biden hypocritical for the same rhetoric about personal freedoms.

"Yes, Joe stands up for fundamental freedoms unless it involves the 1st or 2nd Amendment, search and seizure or the ability to exercise bodily autonomy when it comes to rejecting a dangerous and feckless vaccine," he tweeted. "Other than that, he's ALL about freedom."

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T RUN IN 2024: 'HIS DECLINE IS CLEAR'

Christian satire website The Babylon Bee posted a satirical Biden campaign ad along with the phrase, "Vote For Joe. Vote For The Status Quo."

Talk show host Dave Rubin tweeted a written parody of Biden’s rhetoric.

"Biden 2024: I Couldn’t Even Speak a Full Sentence on Camera Because I Have Dementia But Thankfully The Entire Machine Covers For Me Since I’m A Useful Tool In Their Socialist Plot," he wrote. "Text CORNPOP To The Thing, You Know."

Commentator Jeff Carlson slammed Biden for his rhetoric about "democracy."

"’Standing up for Democracy’ apparently includes lying to the American people about Biden Family corruption," he tweeted. "The only way Biden got elected was by using the Intelligence Community to cover up the truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"70% of Americans don't want you to run. A majority of DEMOCRATS don't want you to run. The only people who really want you to run are your cynical handlers who love having a senile president because it means THEY are in charge," Fox News host Steve Hilton wrote. "And that is a fraud on the American people."