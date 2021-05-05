Twitter to make it more difficult for users to send 'offensive' tweets 'they might regret later'

Twitter is launching a new initiative that will encourage users to think twice before sending out a tweet they "might regret later," the platform announced Wednesday.

The "tweeting with consideration" initiative will introduce new prompts for tweets that are "hateful" or "mean." Users will be asked to "pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send."

"People come to Twitter to talk about what's happening, and sometimes conversations about things we care about can get intense and people say things in the moment they might regret later," Twitter said in a press release.

The move signals the latest effort by the social media giant to limit divisive rhetoric on the platform.

Twitter said they began testing the prompts a year ago and found that 34% of people revised their initial response or chose to delete it altogether during that time. After being prompted once, 11% of users were found to draft less offensive replies.

"Want to review this before Tweeting?" a preview prompt reads. Twitter users will then have three options. They can choose to post the tweet as is, edit it, or delete it entirely.

Twitter plans to create additional prompts and tools to "encourage healthier conversations on Twitter," they said.

"Our teams will also collect feedback from people on Twitter who have received reply prompts as we expand this feature to other languages," the press release reads, encouraging users to "Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to learn and make new improvements to encourage more meaningful conversations on Twitter."

While the effort may prove to be effective, not all Twitter users are thrilled with the new feature.

"More censorship," one user wrote.

"I’m sure the definition of a "mean tweet" will be as clear as their terms of service and no doubt applied fairly across the entire political spectrum," another agreed.

A different user encouraged the platform to focus their management on self-"check[ing] partisan policy impulses and de-platformings" instead of cracking down on what they perceive as "mean" posts.



