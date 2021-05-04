Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump on Tuesday launched a communications platform, which will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

FACEBOOK'S OVERSIGHT BOARD TO ANNOUNCE DECISION ON TRUMP BAN WEDNESDAY

The space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus— the "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations," created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to "reply" or engage with Trump’s posts.

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

Trump’s new platform surfaced Tuesday, after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to "move forward" to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot.

TRUMP, GOP CANDIDATES EMBRACE NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM TO PROTECT FROM 'CANCEL CULTURE'

It unclear, at this point, if this platform is part of those plans, or if there is a separate project underway.

The rollout of the platform also comes just a day before Facebook's Oversight Board is expected to announce its decision on whether to indefinitely suspend Trump from Facebook and Instagram.

The board in January accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine the ban, as well as to provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook moved to block Trump "indefinitely" after the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that they "believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Regardless of Facebook’s decision Wednesday a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that Trump is permanently suspended from tweeting.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on Trump's new platform. A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.