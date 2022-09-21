Twitter progressives praise NY AG Letitia James for filing civil lawsuit against Trump: 'Eternally grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James was hailed as a hero online after she filed a lawsuit against former President Trump, his family and his businesses allegedly for "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation."

On Wednesday morning, James announced at a press conference that she found evidence Trump committed fraud to enrich his business.

"Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company," James said, "to pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums."

James’ announcement came following her lengthy investigation into Trump’s business practices starting more than three years ago. She initially rose to prominence after pushing for several investigations into Trump including his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and any "criminal" dealings involving his business.

Various liberal media pundits and progressive Twitter users praised James for the announcement in hyperbolic terms.

"Tish James: Got him!!" Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin tweeted.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali wrote, "Letitia James. Fanni Willis. Bet on Black women. They get it done."

"Yep. She speaks calmly but she handed down a MAJOR beat down. AND @TishJames can & WILL share what she’s uncovered with the Feds and the arm of the justice department in NYC that DOES prosecute crimes. #LetitiaJames handed them all they need to get Tang for Tax crimes," actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.

CNN commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted, "Letitia James again reminding us how much Black women have and continue doing to defend this country."

"That #LetitiaJames press conference felt like great sex! I’m gonna eat a NyQuil cheeseburger and take a nap," comedian Kathy Griffin wrote.

"Retweet if you are eternally grateful for Letitia James right now," North Carolina congressional candidate Barbara Gaskins tweeted.

Although several people praised James’ announcement, former Attorney General Bill Barr argued that because she filed a civil lawsuit and not a criminal lawsuit against Trump, she likely does not have the evidence to convict the former president.

"I’m not even sure she has a good case against Trump himself, but what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this," Barr said Wednesday on "America Reports." "Yes, they had roles in the business, but this was his personal financial statement, prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it. The children aren’t going to know the details of that, and nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently."

