Zeldin torches 'corrupt' NY Gov. Hochul as state heads in 'wrong direction': She's 'in over her head'

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin warned the state is heading in the "wrong direction" under Gov. Kathy Hochul. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, the Republican highlighted the corruption since Hochul took office and criticized her for failing to accept a debate before the November midterms.

SOME NEW YORK DEMOCRATS MOVE AWAY FROM HOCHUL AS CRIME SURGES: ‘DRAGGING DOWN THE STATE’

REP. LEE ZELDIN: Governor Hochul signed off on this COVID emergency power where she unilaterally got rid of the competitive bidding law in New York. So this is corruption. As far as the support we're getting from Democrats, listen, we need balance. The state is heading in the wrong direction. Kathy Hochul is in over her head, and she still has not yet accepted a single debate request.

