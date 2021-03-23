Twitter liberals rush to blame Boulder shooting on 'White men' before suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa identified

Liberals on Twitter did not hesitate to condemn "White men" Monday as news broke of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, but before the suspect's identity was revealed.

Police identified the suspect on Tuesday as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Middle Eastern resident of Arvada, Colo. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. A motive for the attack has not yet been made public.

However, many so-called "blue check" Twitter users rushed to weigh in on the deadly shooting, specifically focusing on the alleged shooter's race, which they wrongly declared the suspect as "White".

"Extremely tired of people's lives depending on whether a [W]hite man with an AR-15 is having a good day or not," Deadspin senior writer Julia DiCaro wrote Monday night.

KAMALA HARRIS' NIECE BLASTED FOR TWEET ASSUMING COLORADO SHOOTER WAS WHITE MAN: 'THIS IS WILD'

"It's always an angry [W]hite man. always," USA Today "race and inclusion" editor Hemal Jhaveri agreed with DiCaro in a now-deleted tweet.

Byline Times global correspondent CJ Werleman shared an image of Alissa being taken into custody and simply declared that he was a "[W]hite guy."

"Cue 'mental issues,' 'bad day,' 'parking dispute,' or anything else other than what he most likely is - a [W[hite domestic terrorist," Werleman wrongly predicted.

Liberal activist Amy Siskand also noted the fact that the shooter was taken into custody alive, writing "it was almost certainly a [W]hite man (again)."

"If he were Black or Brown he would be dead," Siskand added.

Comedian DL Hughley wrote on Tuesday morning, "A [W]hite armed mass murderer has a better chance surviving an encounter with the police than a [B]lack dude holding a phone!"

Perhaps the most prominent Twitter liberal who got the shooter's race wrong was Meera Harris, niece of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent [W]hite men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country," Harris erroneously wrote on Monday.

On Tuesday, she deleted the tweet but also raised eyebrows with her correction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by [W]hite men," Harris tweeted.

There was a similar rush by liberals to declare that last week's deadly shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors was a hate crime, since six out of the eight victims were Asian-Americans, despite the lack of evidence proving that racism was a motive.