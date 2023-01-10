Twitter blasts news Biden admin might ban gas stoves: Pry 'from my cold dead hands'

News that the Biden administration may soon ban gas stoves set off Twitter on Monday.

Gas stoves emit harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, the EPA and World Health Organization have warned, citing concerns for health and the environment.

The commissioner for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg they are considering a ban on the appliances.

"This is a hidden hazard," commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said. "Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned."

The reports led to passionate reactions on Twitter from conservatives and foodies upset at the news.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh joked, "You will have to pry my gas stove from my cold dead hands."

Walsh said he preferred cooking on gas ranges because they performed better than electric.

"Electric stoves are garbage. They cook slow and unevenly. Gas stoves are superior in every way," he added.

Former UFC/MMA fighter Jake Shields agreed.

"Anyone who cooks knows gas stoves are far superior," he tweeted.

Former Democrat congressional candidate Heidi Briones mocked, "Now this is war."

She added, "First Biden banned raves and now he may ban gas stoves. What next? Kittens?"

Others saw the issue as one of liberal hypocrisy or poor priorities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw shared a photo of First Lady Jill Biden using a gas stove and blasted the move as an example of elitism in "Soviet America."

She wrote, "Biden will ban gas stoves for normal people. Not for elites. This is Soviet America: Rules for thee, not for me."

Radio host Kenny Webster added, "Can’t wait to see the headlines when Feds raid Jill Biden’s private home to confiscate her criminal gas stove."

Some Democrats were happy about the news.

California state senator Scott Wiener called gas stoves "toxic to people's health," and a necessary move.

"Gas stoves are toxic to people’s health. They cause asthma in children, cardiac problems & other disease. They need to be phased out," he tweeted.

Others argued this was a case of mistaken priorities. Natalie F Danielishen, executive director for the National Constitutional Law Union tweeted, "Everyone: We can't afford eggs. Biden administration: Ban gas stoves!"

Several progressive cities have banned natural gas. Last year New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed her state become the first in the nation to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels from all new buildings in the state.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.