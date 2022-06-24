Turley on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: 'Most states will preserve abortion rights'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley weighed in on the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, assuring that the final say on abortion will return to the states. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Turley pointed out many Americans are "in the middle" on the issue of abortion and "support restrictions" on abortions after 15 weeks.

LIVE UPDATES: SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE

JONATHAN TURLEY: But what we're going to see now is obviously the aftermath. Legally, this now moves to the states. Most states will indeed preserve abortion rights. They've already made that clear. Other states are now free to limit it. But this will go to the democratic process and we will have these fights play out on the state level.

…

The majority of citizens in the country will have no change at all because most of the population resides in states that have already protected abortion rights. You will have some limitations being imposed like the one we saw in Mississippi. Polls indicate that citizens do support limiting abortion rights, particularly after the 15th week. There's been polls that show a majority actually seems to support restrictions around the time that Mississippi was imposing its restriction. So it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Most Americans are in the middle on these issues. They believe that there is a right to abortion, but believe that there's also limits that can be placed, particularly on how late you can get an abortion in a pregnancy.

WATCH MORE BELOW: