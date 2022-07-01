Turley on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden's 'failure of leadership' continued overseas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday that President Biden’s criticism of the Supreme Court while overseas shows a "failure of leadership." Turley said Biden and many on the left keep repeating "false notions" about the abortion ruling.

BIDEN CLAIMS 'OUTRAGEOUS' DOBBS V. JACKSON DECISION IS ‘DESTABILIZING’ THE WORLD, GETS SLAMMED ON TWITTER

JONATHAN TURLEY: It's really a continuation of this failure of leadership that we've seen with the president. I have no problem with his disagreements with the opinion. Plenty of people have disagreements with the opinion, but this is a time when a president can try to at least bring civility and maturity to the conversation. Instead, he's repeating false notions about this opinion. This court, more than any in any decision I can recall repeatedly and expressly cut off the very argument that he just referenced. I've never seen an opinion like it. They just keep on coming back and saying, once again, we do not believe that this opinion has any application to same-sex marriage, contraception, to these other areas and yet it didn't halt this parade of horribles.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:



