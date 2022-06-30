Biden claims 'outrageous' Dobbs v. Jackson decision is ‘destabilizing’ the world, gets slammed on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a NATO summit in Spain on Thursday, President Biden slammed the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade in last week’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

The president claimed that the reversal of the 1973 ruling presented a threat to the current world order, specifically claiming that the decision has been "destabilizing." Critics on Twitter torched the president for condemning a "co-equal branch of government" on the "world stage."

In response to a question asking him about what he would tell people, including other world leaders who think America is "going in the wrong direction," Biden laid hefty blame on the Supreme Court’s monumental decision.

In a video – posted to Twitter by NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck – Biden responded, stating, "The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy."

"We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights, and it is a mistake in my view for the Supreme Court to do what it did," he declared.

"Devout Catholic Alert and: Undermining Legitimacy of Co-Equal Branches of Government Now Okay Alert," tweeted NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham in response to Biden’s statement.

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller replied to video of Biden’s speech, tweeting, "Biden is on foreign soil aggressively trying to delegitimize American institutions for the purpose of advocating unrestricted late-term abortions."

"It’s unthinkable for the President to attack a co-equal branch of government in front of NATO. This is not leadership, and undermines our authority on the world stage," tweeted Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

Entrepreneur and political advisor Blair Brandt rebuked Biden, stated, "To condemn our own institutions on the world stage instead of pointing out the many real threats destabilizing the world is 100% disqualifying."

Political commentator and former Congresswoman Mia Love declared, "This is not leadership."

"Joe Biden is trashing Roe v. Wade being overturned while in Spain," remarked The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead. He added, "Somebody should tell him the abortion laws in Spain, for the most part, are much stricter than most parts of America."

The Lafayette Company president Ellen Carmichael tweeted, "Would really appreciate it if Biden wouldn't use an international diplomatic appearance to badmouth a co-equal branch of our government."

"One branch of government is bashing the other branch of government on the world stage. Classy," tweeted District Media president Beverly Hallberg.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry DunLeavy mocked Biden, writing, "Stability is when Abortion."