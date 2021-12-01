Turley on landmark SCOTUS abortion case: Kavanaugh delivered 'haymakers' to pro-choice side

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, provided analysis after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion law that challenges Roe v. Wade. On "The Faulkner Focus," Turley explained that the pro-choice side will likely be unhappy with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who asked pressing questions about the basis of Roe v. Wade.

SUPREME COURT HEARS MISSISSIPPI ABORTION CASE THAT COULD OVERTURRN ROE V. WADE: LIVE UPDATES

JONATHAN TURLEY: What I thought was most interesting was Kavanaugh. I think a lot of pro-choice supporters hope that he might, as he often does, tend to follow [Chief Justice John] Roberts. He was very hard-hitting in a lot of his questions about the basis for [Roe v. Wade]. And also some very substantial reductions on Roe and Casey. So I think that pro-choice folks will probably be disappointed in what they heard from Kavanaugh today.

It seems like Kavanaugh was really sort of pressing again on the basis for Roe, and also whether they should keep the the the standard of the viability line. And he was really delivering some haymakers to the pro-choice side as to some of their claims. [Justice Amy Coney] Barrett did the same thing in saying that you often talk about the burden of raising a child, but isn't it true you can put up the child for adoption? So is it really fair to put that on the scale as we balance the interests in this case? She returned to that at least three times. And I think that's quite notable.

