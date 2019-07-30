Tunnel to Towers using Betsy Ross shirts campaign to build homes for Gold Star families

Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that four Gold Star families will receive brand-new homes thanks to the proceeds from sales of Rush Limbaugh's "Betsy Ross" flag T-shirt.

Limbaugh said Monday on the show that sales of the $27 shirt had skyrocketed in recent weeks, enough for $3 million to be donated to the foundation, which helps the families of veterans and law enforcement.

Siller, who started Tunnel to Towers in memory of his brother -- a New York firefighter who lost his life on 9/11 -- said the goal is to build the four houses before Christmas for the families of Army PFC Billy Anderson, Army Sgt. Aaron Blasjo, Marine Lance Cpl. Ross Carver and Marine Lance Cpl. Norberto Mendez-Hernandez

"Four great Americans that gave their lives for our country. ... They left behind a wife and children and now we're gonna deliver them mortgage-free homes," Siller announced.

The shirt sales had already enabled the foundation to immediately pay off the mortgages of six more heroes, Siller said last week. Among the recipients was the family of Ohio police officer Steve Disario, whose wife was expecting their seventh child when he was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Limbaugh debuted the shirt earlier this month on the show, saying he wanted to give people a way to push back against Colin Kaepernick after the ex-NFL quarterback objected to Nike releasing sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross flag. Kaepernick reportedly argued the flag was a symbol of slavery in America.

“$3 million to a charity on a $27 item. I really have to thank all of you at Fox for helping us with this. This has been overwhelming. If this money were going to some left-wing charity, the drive-by media would be all over this,” Limbaugh told the hosts.

He said the success of the effort has spawned many "knock-offs" to surface online, forcing him to take possible legal action.