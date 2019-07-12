Rush Limbaugh unveils Betsy Ross shirt in response to Kaepernick, Nike: 'This is not the land of grievance'

Radio host Rush Limbaugh said Friday he's released a Betsy Ross T-shirt to give people an opportunity to push back on those who trash American values and do not stand for American ideals.

Limbaugh, who appeared on “Fox & Friends,” told host Steve Doocy he and his wife came up with an idea for the shirt after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly urged Nike to nix the release of a sneaker that featured a Betsy Ross flag over the flag’s perceived slavery-era connections.

Limbaugh also said the shirt’s idea came to fruition over the U.S. women’s soccer team refusing to go to the White House because of their apparent disdain for President Trump.

“You have people, in the case of the soccer team, that want to be on the team, they want to represent America. They go out and perform and they achieve something magnificent athletically,” he said. “And what do they do with the platform? Start trashing America. They start beating up on the country they claimed they wanted to represent.

“Kaepernick looks at a pair of tennis shoes. ‘I don’t like that flag. That flags stands for this and that.’ Nike goes ‘OK we’ll cancel it.’ I’m tired of this with no pushback,” he said, holding up the shirt that depicts the flag with the message "Stand Up For Betsy Ross."

“There are millions of Americans who do not respect and do not think it’s cool to constantly trash America and blame America when the people doing it have become incredibly wealthy. They have never-ending opportunities. They have had more opportunity than anybody in the world ever. They still persist in wanting to trash and criticize and blame America.”

Limbaugh said he made the shirt to give people a “vehicle to push back because there’s a lot of people who feel a little powerless.” He said the profits will go to the Tunnel to Towers charity and that the shirt has generated the most revenue on his website.

“It’s getting tiresome to listen to a never-ending parade of people on the left rip this country, criticize this country, blame this country and when none of what they’re saying is applicable,” he said. “This is not the land of grievance. This is the land of opportunity. This is the land of wealth and prosperity like nowhere has ever been in American or world history.”