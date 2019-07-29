Sales of Rush Limbaugh's 'Betsy Ross' shirts reach $3 million: 'This has been overwhelming'

Sales of radio host Rush Limbaugh's "Betsy Ross" flag t-shirt have now reached $3 million, he announced on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Limbaugh debuted the shirt earlier this month on the show, saying he wanted to give people a way to push back against Colin Kaepernick after the ex-NFL quarterback objected to Nike releasing sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross. Kaepernick reportedly argued the flag was a symbol of slavery in America.

The proceeds from the $27 shirts are going to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit that was started after 9/11 supporting the families of fallen heroes and injured veterans,

“Three million dollars to a charity on a 27-dollar item. I really have to thank all of you at Fox for helping us with this. This has been overwhelming. If this money were going to some left-wing charity, the drive-by media would be all over this,” Limbaugh told the hosts.

“There’s no reason to tear down our history and certainly there’s no reason to tear down Betsy Ross. She is an American hero, maybe one of the first feminists," he added.

He said the success of the effort has spawned many "knock-offs" to surface online, forcing him to take possible legal action.

Frank Siller, who started Tunnel to Towers in memory of his brother - a New York firefighter who lost his life on 9/11 - said last week that he was "beyond words" over the shirt sales.

The new funds enabled the foundation to immediately pay off the mortgages of six more heroes, Siller said. Among the recipients was the family of Ohio police officer Steve Disario, whose wife was expecting their seventh child when he was killed in the line of duty in 2017.