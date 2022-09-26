Tulsi Gabbard: The American people are living what's true

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard discusses how the American people are dealing with real economic struggles while the Biden administration is in denial of the destructive nature of their policies on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TULSI GABBARD: I think all these different examples you're showing, Jesse, just point to a few things. Number one is how grossly out of touch they are with the realities and the struggles of everyday Americans all across this country. They're exposing how directly they are lying to us, trying to paint these rosy pictures that are blatantly false and thinking that we're too stupid to see through their lies and therefore exposing their arrogance. They see themselves as the rulers of this empire. We are their subjects. They know what's best. And we just got to go along. We just got to comply. But the reality is the American people are living what's true, which is not this rosy fantasy picture.

