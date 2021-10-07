Tulsi Gabbard: The Attorney General is weaponizing federal agencies to intimidate Americans into compliance

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sounded the alarm on Democratic elite using their power to "silence us into compliance," telling "Fox News Primetime" the oath she took as a soldier and congresswoman to protect the right of the First Amendment.

TULSI GABBARD: Every American should be concerned about what's happening right now, Ben. This is something that's bigger than Democrats versus Republicans. What we're seeing here is about the powerful elite in this country, using their power to try to silence and control us. What is so dangerous about this situation is we have the attorney general essentially weaponizing our federal law enforcement agencies to intimidate and silence the American people, to try to silence us into compliance, essentially.

And the reality is that, as you know, very well, whether we disagree or agree with each other, whether our speech is quiet or obnoxious, our speech is protected by the First Amendment. It's something that I, as a soldier and as a member of Congress, took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. And I may hate the speech that you say. I may completely disagree with it, but I will lay down my life to protect your right to say it.

