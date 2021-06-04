Tucker blasts media's friendly Fauci interviews: 'Enough of this nonsense, answer the freaking question'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out the media Thursday for letting Dr. Anthony Fauci off the hook in his recent series of interviews, following the release of thousands of his work emails.

In a Thursday interview with CNN anchor John Berman, Fauci repeatedly laughed off questions about why some of his emails were redacted, specifically an email between him and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins discussing the Wuhan lab "conspiracy theory gaining momentum."

"Do you remember what was in the email?" Berman asked Fauci.

"They only took about 10 thousand emails from me—of course, I remember. I remember all 10,000 of them. Give me a break," Fauci quipped sarcastically between chuckles.

When pressed again by Berman, Fauci responded he did not remember what was in the redacted portion of the email, but said the "idea" behind the email was quite clear—the notion the Chinese purposefully engineered a virus to "kill themselves as well as other people" was "farfetched."

"That wasn’t much of an interview, to put it mildly," Carlson said after playing a portion of the CNN segment.

Carlson acknowledged that over on MSNBC Fauci was "pressed harder" by Willie Geist about whether or not the Chinese would have reason to cover up a lab leak.

"Would you agree though Dr. Fauci that it’s in [China’s] interest to hide it if there was a lab leak—or worse if they were designing something in their lab so that the world, that America didn’t know that it came out of their own lab? Wouldn’t they want to conceal that?" Geist asked.

Fauci responded that he didn’t want to "speculate" on the topic because it will get "completely taken out of context" and "go into the Twitter world like crazy."

Liberal MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace scored the first interview with Fauci since his emails were made public and didn't ask specifics about the email exchanges he had in the early months of the pandemic.

"Well, the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass," Wallace gushed before ending her interview.

During his segment discussing Fauci, Carlson interviewed New York Post columnist Maranda Devine and asked her about the recent media coverage of the emails.

"At what point are we gonna get to the bottom of this—will the media decide, you know enough of this nonsense Tony Fauci, answer the freaking question," Carlson said.

"I don’t know if they ever will," Devine said.

Devine added Fauci has been "clever" at shaping the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic away from his knowledge of a possible lab leak and his funding of "Frankenstein" gain-of-function research to "juice up" bat coronaviruses.

"The last thing he wants is for anybody in the media to come to saying, ‘If this is a lab leak, are you responsible for the research that resulted in that lab leak?’" she said.

