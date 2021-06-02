MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace doesn't press Fauci on emails, gushes during softball interview

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace scored the first interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci since his emails were made public and didn't ask about controversial email exchanges he had in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of emails obtained by BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post through Freedom of Information Act requests show Fauci was repeatedly warned that the virus could have been engineered in a lab, something he publicly denied much of last year. He also appeared to claim wearing typical masks is "not really effective" and dismissive of concerns that China was fabricating its COVID data.

However, while the emails were mentioned during his MSNBC appearance on Wednesday, Wallace lobbed only one softball question regarding an email he wrote acknowledging his lack of appearances at the White House coronavirus press briefings.

"I wonder if you feel like you're still making up some of that lost ground from many months under the last administration of not just no information but disinformation being out there," Wallace said. "Do you still see some hardness among his supporters around the vaccine or around some of these messages that you're sharing today?"

Fauci acknowledged that some people "resent" him for his conduct in the last administration but insisted he was never "anti-Trump."

"What they didn't seem to understand… is that science is a dynamic process," Fauci told Wallace. "So something that you know in January, you make a recommendation or comment about it, but as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change because that's what science is, it's a self-correcting process. So when you hear someone say something at one point and then two or three months later, if you stick with what you said at the original time when you had one-fifth of the data that you have now, I think that would be inappropriate."

He later added, "You've got to continue to evolve with the data and that's what I was trying to do is to always tell the truth on the basis of what the data is and it was never deliberately against the president."

"Well, the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass," Wallace gushed before ending her interview.