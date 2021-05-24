NY Post editor Sohrab Ahmari exposes the 'failings' of the establishment on 'Tucker Carlson Today'

New York Post editor Sohrab Ahmari, who was born in Iran and moved to the United States as a teenager, described his upbringing to Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today" and exposed what he said are "failings" of the establishment on both sides of the aisle.

"In some ways I see the failings of both the establishment and the establishment right," Ahmari, who grew up in a nominally Muslim home under the Islamic regime and later converted to Catholicism, told host Tucker Carlson.

"Both of them have pursued this project of liberation; on the right, liberation for the board room, for the CEO, on the left, liberation in the bedroom, whatever you want to do, whoever you want to define yourself as, and working in tandem they deregulated many realms of life, in ways that in practice make us less free, less happy, less fully human."

Ahmari, who moved to Utah from Iran in 1998, shared his spiritual journey from a "radically assimilated immigrant" from Iran to a conservative Catholic convert. He also explained why he believes modern society lacks order and discussed the importance of tradition with Carlson.

He argues that "the loss of traditional authorities has left us less free and in thrall to wokesters and corporate tyrants."

Ahmari wrote a book titled "The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos," in which he argues that America could thrive by incorporating ethical values and religious tradition.

