Tucker warns Trump 'could well lose' in November, says president must rediscover 'core appeal'

Tucker Carlson warned viewers Thursday that President Trump is facing an uphill battle for reelection and a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden would enable the "radicals who control" him to "remake the country."

Before laying out what Trump should do to boost his chanes of winning a second term, Carlson recalled why millions voted for him in 2016.

"Alone among national leaders, Donald Trump warned Americans for decades about China and the perils of globalization. Everything about the war on coronavirus proved Donald Trump right," Carlson said. "China really is our main global adversary. The Chinese government really does want to take over the world. Meanwhile, the fact that we sent our manufacturing base abroad really has weakened us badly. The most powerful nation on earth no longer makes antibiotics. [We are] not as powerful as we think. All of that is very obvious now, after the pandemic, but Donald Trump called it.

"The core appeal of Trump," Carlson went on, "was if things ever started to fall apart, he would defend you. Yes, he was loud and crude. Most bodyguards are. Only a man like Donald Trump was tough enough to fight the creeping authoritarianism of the education cartel and corporate America.

"If Trump got elected, you could say what you really believe. The basic promise of America could be restored."

According to the host, the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody represented a one-two punch to the administration delivered by Democratic politicians.

"Only the naive were surprised when Democratic governors immediately used the coronavirus quarantines to punish people who didn't vote for them. Christian churches and small businesses were locked down. Weed shops and abortion clinics stayed open," Carlson said. "Most Trump voters seemed not to notice. They accepted the restrictions without question. This was a health crisis and they wanted to do the right thing.

"So they obeyed. They cowered in their homes. And that's exactly where Democratic leaders wanted them, cut off from one another, atomized and alone.

"The few conservatives who tried to organize resistance to the lockdowns were indicted or threatened with arrest. None of this had anything to do with public health of course, it was electoral politics, an especially brutal form of it," Carlson said. "Republican leaders, meanwhile, were remarkably slow to catch on to what was happening. Some of them aren't very bright, but most just couldn't imagine anyone acting with that level of cynicism and ruthlessness. Their good faith made them vulnerable to their opponents' lies."